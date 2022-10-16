‘Rockwiz’ makes a comeback with a move to Foxtel

Foxtel have announced Australia’s original music trivia show RocKwiz will return to television in 2023, moving from longtime home SBS.

The show will feature longtime host Julia Zemiro, alongside sidekick supreme music aficionado and comedian Brian Nankervis, human scoreboard Dugald. They will be joined by a new look RocKwiz Orkestra.

Following a six-year hiatus from Australian television screens the RocKwiz crew will return with a new look set and a shorter 30-minute format filmed in front of a live studio audience.

The new RocKwiz Orkestra will feature Peter Luscombe (Musical Director and drums), Clio Renner (keyboard and backing vocals), Bill McDonald (bass guitar), and Olympia (lead guitar and backing vocals).

Following the typical format, each episode will see RocKwiz hosts and Orkestra joined by contestants and two surprise musical guests who will each perform solo before finishing the episode in a duet, offering fans a truly unique musical experience.

Marshall Heald, Executive Director of Entertainment at the Foxtel Group said they were thrilled the show was making a comeback.

“RocKwiz offers a clever combination of music trivia, comedy and live music that is inherent to its broad and long-lasting appeal. We are thrilled to be working with the team at Renegade to bring this beloved format back to Australian screens.”

Co-host Julia Zemiro shared her excitement about the new iteration of the long running show.

“It’s not often you get a second bite at the cherry. RocKwiz hasn’t been on TV in a long time, but we will be back on screens to celebrate our music genius contestants.

“I can’t wait to welcome back new and established musicians to join in the quiz and surprise us with an unexpected duet.”

Co-creator and co-host Brian Nankervis said he too was excited about the new eight-episode season.

“We’re delighted to be making brand new episodes of RocKwiz because we miss the excitement, the challenge and the sheer joy of recording new episodes. We’ve spent the last six years touring our live show and we’ve maintained and sharpened our skills, developed as performers and discovered fresh musical talent that we can’t wait to bring to our viewers.

“As always our musical guests will be a wonderful mixture of household names and exciting up and coming artists and our contestants will demonstrate staggering levels of knowledge.”

The show ran between 2005 and the last episodes aired in 2016. Over the years many famous faces have appeared on the show including Renee Geyer, Angie Hart, Paul Kelly, Perth’s Dom Mariani, Mary Gauthier, Judy Collins, and many more.

Each episode usually features a duet between the two celebrity guests, leading to some unexpected pairing and song choices.

RocKwiz will premiere on FOX8 in 2023 and will be available On Demand on FOXTEL.

