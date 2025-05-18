Rory Amon’s breach of bail was because he forgot to report to police

The reason for former NSW youth minister Rory Amon being arrested for a breach of brail has been revealed, it appears he forgot he was required to report police at least once a week.

Amon was arrested on Wednesday night after breaching his bail conditions relating to a raft of child sex offences. He was taken into custody and appeared in court the next day to explain why he’d not fronted to police as required.

Amon is facing 10 charges, including five counts of sexual intercourse with a person over the age of 10 and under 14.

Court documents have revealed that Amon is accused of meeting a teenager after connecting on an online dating app. It is alleged that the 13-year-old boy bypassed the apps age restrictions, and claimed to be 15 years old.

Amon, who was 27 or 28 at the time of the alleged offences, is accused of lying about his age and claiming to be 17 years of age.

Prosecutors have alleged that Amon was aware that the child was under 16 years of age. Amon resigned from parliament after the allegations were first levelled against him.

As part of his bail arrangement Amon is required to report to police every Tuesday between 9am and 8pm. In court his lawyer explained that this week he forgot and as soon as he realised the following day he raced to the police station.

In court Claire Robinson, from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, said the Crown was not seeking for Amon’s bail to be revoked, nor for his conditions to be changed.

“It’s not a serious breach of bail,” Robinson said. “He did appear the following day and admitted the breach. This is his first breach of bail, hence the Crown does not oppose the release application.”

Magistrate Daniel Covington allowed Amon to be released on the same bail conditions as he previously had.