Rosé and Gottmik head down under with Omg Hey Gorge tour



RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 finalists and fan favorites Rosé and Gottmik are heading to Australia in 2022.

After two stellar runs for both queens on the latest season of the US drag competition, NYC’s singing fashion clown and the cis-tem crasher are teaming up for a full production tour.

The two performers were both in with a great shot at the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar, both racking up a few challenge wins throughout the extended season.

At the grand finale, Rosé and Gottmik both snapped up third/fourth position in the final tally, being defeated in lip syncs by Kandy Muse and Symone respectively – ultimately leading to Symone taking home the crown.

Now, fans will be able to see the talented performers do what they do best outside of the restraints of competition on stages around Australia.

Omg Hey Gorge is coming to cities around Australia in April 2022. For more information follow this link.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.