RTRFM 92.1 win big at the CBAA Community Radio Awards

RTRFM 92.1 have announced the local station has won six prizes at the 2021 CBAA Community Radio Awards, breaking a station record.

The Community Broadcasting Association of Australia (CBAA) revealed the winners across 30 categories via their Facebook Page over the fortnight.

RTRFM had already topped its own personal record with ten nominations, including All Things Queer, the best showing for any of the 55 stations recognised across the country in 2021.

It won in six categories, including Best Special Event Broadcast for WA Mixtape, Best Station Fundraising Campaign for Collab Series Vol 1, Contribution to Australian Music for Breakfast with Taylah, Excellence in Music Presenting for Rok Riley, Excellence in Outside Broadcasting for Boola Bardip and Outstanding Youth Contribution for Fiona Bartholomaeus.

“We’d sincerely like to thank the judges for recognising the RTRFM team with this amazing haul, specifically the brilliant and inimitable Taylah Strano, Rok Riley and Fiona Bartholomaeus for their individual contributions,” General Manager Simon Miraudo said.

“We are so honoured to have received six awards from 10 nominations, and acknowledge how deserving the entire community broadcasting sector is of recognition, especially at the end of such a difficult year for many.”

“Awards are so subjective, and I’d be proud of what the station had achieved in 2021 regardless, but I’m so glad that our hard-working staff—across content, fundraising and production—and our dedicated volunteers can receive such rewarding encouragement for their fantastic work.”

“Congratulations to all the winners and nominees, as well as those who weren’t recognised this year but continue to give voice to underserved communities and strengthen Australia’s independent media.”

Declaration: OUTinPerth’s Graeme Watson and Leigh Andrew Hill are volunteers at RTRFM 92.1

