RTRFM are celebrating 45 years on the airwaves with ‘SINCE ’77’

Forty-five years ago, RTRFM started broadcasting from UWA (as 6UWA, later 6UVS), becoming the very first station on the FM dial in Western Australia.

Ever since that fateful moment in 1977, radio has just not been the same!

To celebrate its 45th birthday, RTRFM is hosting SINCE ‘77, a genre-spanning all-day party with some of its favourite local artists and the most exciting up-and-comers who’ll help define the next era of The Sound Alternative.

The event also marks the reunion of RTRFM and Mojos Bar Fremantle; the two WA institutions’ first collaboration since mid-2020.

In the main room at Mojos you can hear the sounds of some of our favourites and legends Turnstyle, Justin Walshe Folk Machine, Maurice Flavel’s Intensive Care, Simone & Girlfunkle, Mathas, The Little Lord Street Band and The Floors.

Catch the newer sounds of Banjo Lucia, The Washing Line Economy and a Welcome to Country and solo set from Phil Walley-Stack.

Plus in the courtyard some of your favourite shows will be spinning tunes all day: Ambient Zone, Drastic on Plastic, Black and Blue, Jamdown Vershun and Soulsides.

Down the road and across the street at Port Beach Brewery we’ve teamed up with Blue Grey Pink and Sweetmate Promotions to celebrate a collection of some of their favs.

Inside we can hear from Blue Grey Pink artists Odlaw, Pat Chow, Gap Year and Jocelyn’s Baby.

And outside in the Garden Bar, New Talk, Odette Mercy and Her Soul Atomics, The Volcanics, Last Quokka and Catherine Traicos bring the summer day vibes.

With food and merch available all day and kids welcome, Since ‘77 is a celebration of the best radio station in the world, in the best city in the world with some of the best people in the world.

Get down to SINCE ’77 on Sunday Feb 27 at Mojos Bar and Port Beach Brewery. For tickets and more info head to rtrfm.com.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.