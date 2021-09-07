Emerging local bands take over with RTRFM’s On The Rise

RTRFM, the home of local music, introduces new event On The Rise to showcase some of the city’s finest emerging bands at Badlands on Friday 1 October.

The first edition of this event features newly-formed bands as well as acts honing their first EPs, offering them the opportunity to broaden their audience and gain live experience.

On The Rise has also saved two spaces on the line-up for emerging artists who wish to apply directly to RTRFM. Two bands will ultimately be selected by RTRFM’s Breakfast Presenter Taylah Strano and Music Director Matt Perrett for their biggest gig to date.

With a stellar roster already locked, On The Rise is the station’s nod to those bands who will eventually grace the In The Pines, WAM and Perth Festival stages in coming years.

Catch indie magic from Sofa, the pop punk sounds of Glimmer, beat driven rhythms of Honour Culture, garage vibes of Motel Mary’s, ambient shoegaze of Saint Street, the pulsating rhymes of SAIEESH and the low fi beats of Tino Tenda.

On The Rise is coming to Badlands on Friday 1st October from 7:30pm. For tickets head to Oztix, or to apply to play head to rtrfm.com.au/ontherise

Source: Media release

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.