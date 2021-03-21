RTRFM reveal the amazing line-up for In The Pines 2021

RTRFM 92.1’s In The Pines will feature 21 bands in its 2021 edition, with an incredible line-up of local artists playing over 10 hours, across two stages, in the idyllic surrounds of UWA Somerville Auditorium on Sunday 18 April.

It marks the second ‘Pines’ in six months, following the successful and much-anticipated rescheduled 2020 event. However, In the Pines 2021 returns to its spiritual home in April.

With a collection of artists that present a perfect snapshot of what’s happening in the local music scene.

In The Pines is a celebration of local music, bringing together some of the best talent from our town and sharing it with the people of Perth to enjoy for a whole day and night at our home away from home for the last 27 years, Somerville.

Pines’ is the perfect antidote to a year and a half we wish to forget, and reminds us of the amazing music that exists in our city.

One of Perth’s most interesting and unique acts, Alter Boy blend electro pop with ambient in an androgynous marvel, and the thought-provoking Superego will blow you away with their in-your-face, no-nonsense noise and hip hop. For those who like their rhymes smooth and fluid, Flewnt will provide the beats and lyrics for your afternoon.

In The Pines 2021 will have its fair share of heavier music for those who like it loud, with Dead Jerk, Last Quokka and Helta Skelta bringing it to you fast and loud and full on throughout.

Keeping on the punk and post-punk tilt, two of RTRFM’s most played artists of 2020, Dennis Commeti and Nerve Quakes, will keep the energy high with their uncompromising sound.

Grace Sanders and Your Girl Pho will get you dancing with their very particular brand of electro-pop that captives and excites, while legendary Odette Mercy and Her Soul Atomics will cleanse your soul with a voice that will stop you in your tracks.

This year we have a few RTRFM-esque orchestras, with The Artemis Orchestra (made up of 18 of the finest female jazz musicians in town, led by Gemma Farrell) set to blow your socks off, and Selfless Orchestra’s beautifully rich post-rock sounds combining with captivating visuals.

Classic indie pop is also on the cards with The Spunloves, Cat Walk, Haircare and Big Orange all bringing their own version of RTRFM’s favourite genre. All four bands have been heard across the station in recent years and create those kind of songs you wish you had made yourself.

Dan Howls with Abbe May will growl at you and make your body move with their uncompromising blues and rock, and Tanya Ransom will make the trip from Broome to play you some beautiful alt country and tell you a story. While the enigmatic Phil Walley-Stack will serenade you into the afternoon.

In The Pines is the perfect snapshot of WA music over the last year, but it’s more than a day of music.

Plus, there’ll be food trucks Archies Hot Chicken, Very’s Plant Based Sandwiches, Banana Leaf Philapeno Food, Obskewered, and Grey Means Well Coffee, as well as, for the first time, the Whipper Snapper Bar knocking up The Whipster cocktail for you.

With 10 hours of local music in the stunning and serene surrounds of Somerville, In The Pines is the perfect place to picnic with friends, take in some of Perth’s exceptional musical talent and enjoy the party!

The station will also be broadcasting all the happenings live on your radio from 11:30am -10pm at 92.1, on digital and online at rtrfm.com.au.

In The Pines is proudly supported by City of Perth, Gage Roads Brewing Co, Skigh Wines, Go2Cup, Abba Caravans, Heaford Glen, CCA Productions, Whipper Snapper and Paramount Security

WHEN: Sunday April 18, 2021, 11am-10pm.

WHO: Alter Boy // Artemis Orchestra // Big Orange // Cat Walk // Dan Howls with Abbe May // Dead Jerk // Dennis Commeti // Flewnt // Gap Year // Grace Sanders // Haircare // Helta Skelta // Last Quokka // Nerve Quakes // Odette Merch and Her Soul Atomics // Phil Walley-Stack // Selfless Orchestra // Superego // Tanya Ransom // The Spunloves // Your Girl Pho

WHERE: Somerville Auditorium, University of Western Australia, 35 Stirling Highway, Crawley.

PRESALE TICKETS: Head to rtrfm.oztix.com.au

