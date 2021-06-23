RTRFM’s brain-bending quiz night returns this July

The annual RTRFM Quiz Night is back at its brain-draining best, Saturday July 17 at Mount Hawthorn Main Hall.

The evening will be hosted by quizmasters Tristan Fidler and Rhian Todhunter with DJ Kailyn Crabbe in musical back-up. Tables are available for groups of four or six, so gather up all your favourite nerds to see if you can take home the coveted title of Champion Team.

Joining the Quiz in 2021 is Adem K and Pete from The Community Chest with a collection of CASIO covers to test your knowledge of the analogue sounds.

RTRFM DJ (and Crab Claw head honcho) Kailyn Crabbe will provide vibes all night and her own round of trying to Guess That Cover.

To mix things up a bit, Tristan and Rhian will be joined by Danae Gibson and Chris Wheeldon from The Swing for a Politics round, and Simon Miraudo will reunite with Tristan for a Movie Squad.

Join us at the beautiful Mount Hawthorn Town Hall with your mates for a night of brain busters, laughs and bragging rights. You can bring your own food, but don’t BYO alcohol. There will be a bar on site with beers from Beerfarm and Rocky Ridge and wine from Lamont’s Winery.

Head down to RTRFM’s 2021 Quiz Night to have the chance to be the Champion Team and win a bunch of prizes, or get the infamous booby prize for last place… or just play for bragging rights and ultimate respect from everyone at the station.

RTRFM Quiz Night is coming to Mount Hawthorn Main Hall on Saturday 17th July. For tickets and more info head to RTRFM.com.au

Source: Media release, Declaration: The OUTinPerth team are volunteers at RTRFM 92.1

