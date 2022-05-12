RTRFM’s Fremantle Winter Music Festival returns this June

RTRFM’s annual takeover of North Fremantle returns this June, with the Fremantle Winter Music Festival set to bring some heat to the cold weather on Saturday 25 June 2022.

It marks the return of live music fundraisers for RTRFM after a few months of postponements due to the ever-shifting Covid restrictions. The Fremantle Winter Music Festival will be the first RTRFM event in over a year with no restrictions on crowd capacities and without folks needing to be masked to attend. There is also no requirement to show vaccination status at the entry.

The Fremantle Winter Music Festival features 27 acts across five stages at Port Beach Brewery, the Swan Lounge and the Swan Basement, not to mention a return to the hallowed stage of Mojos on Saturday 25 June from 7pm till late.

At the Swan Lounge, catch some of the finest songwriters in our city with solo and acoustic sets from Helen Shanahan, Ullah Annert, Anna Schneider, Cecilia Brandolini and Sash Seabourne.

Step into the Swan Basement for the hard rock and heavy indie soundscapes of Electric State, Star Arcana, Sweat, Band of Missfits and Magic Chicken Fudgetoe.

Head to the dual stage Port Beach Brewery for the sounds of indie darlings Sealamb, pop wonders Sugar Wife, the folk-twinged magic of Mia June and the smooth vibes collective Mal De Mer. Plus, witness the genius of Romeo Walker, Freo pop of Hector Morlet, the infectious awe of Smol Fish and the raucous Ra Ra Viper.

Over at Mojos groove and grind to hip hop sets from Flewnt, Tani Walker, Kruger James and Otiuh, along with the neo soul magic of No Nomad and Ruby May.

Roll into North Fremantle for the Fremantle Winter Music Festival 2022, Saturday 25 June. Presale tickets to Fremantle Winter Music Festival are available now via rtrfm.com.au and Oztix.

Image: Smol Fish by Eden Barlow

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.