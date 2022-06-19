RTRFM’s Fremantle Winter Music Festival set times released

RTRFM’s Freemantle Winter Music Festival is one of the best local music events of the year, and it’s on this Saturday 25 June.

The Fremantle Winter Music Festival features 27 acts across five stages at Port Beach Brewery, the Swan Lounge and the Swan Basement, and Mojos, doors open at 7pm and it’s worth getting down their early to catch the opening acts.

At the Swan Lounge, catch some of the finest songwriters in our city with solo and acoustic sets from Helen Shanahan, Ullah Annert, Anna Schneider, Cecilia Brandolini and Sash Seabourne.

Step into the Swan Basement for the hard rock and heavy indie soundscapes of Electric State, Star Arcana, Sweat, Band of Missfits and Magic Chicken Fudgetoe.

Head to the dual stage Port Beach Brewery for the sounds of indie darlings Sealamb, pop wonders Sugar Wife, the folk-twinged magic of Mia June and the smooth vibes collective Mal De Mer. Plus, witness the genius of Romeo Walker, Freo pop of Hector Morlet, the infectious awe of Smol Fish and the raucous Ra Ra Viper.

Over at Mojos groove and grind to hip hop sets from Flewnt, Tani Walker, Kruger James and Otiuh, along with the neo soul magic of No Nomad and Ruby May.

Your ticket allows you entry to all the venues, subject to capacity limits, and there all just a short walk from each other. The set times for all the acts has just been released so you can plan out your evening.

Mojos Bar

7:00 – 11:30 Bass Check DJs (in the Courtyard)

7:30 – 8:00 Ruby May

8:30 – 9:10 No Nomad

9:30 – 10:10 Kruger James

10:40 – 11:20 Flewnt

11:50 – 12:30 Otiuh

Swan Basement

7:30 – 8:00 Sweat

8:30 – 9:00 Magic Chicken Fudgetoe

9:20 – 10:50 Band of Missfits

10:10 – 10:50 Star Arcana

11:10 – 11:50 Electric State

Swan Lounge

8:10 – 8:40 Ullah Annert

9:00 – 9:30 Cecillia Brandolini

9:50 – 10:20 Helen Shanahan

10:40 – 11:10 Anna Schneider

11:30 – 12:00 Sash Seaborne

Port Beach Brewery

7:00 – 7:30 Sealamb

7:30 – 8:00 Mia June

8:00 – 8:30 Sugar Wife

8:30 – 9:00 Mal De Mer

9:00 – 9:40 Romeo Walker

9:40 – 10:20 Hector Morlet

10:20 – 11:00 Ra Ra Viper

11:00 – 11:40 Smol Fish

The last remaining tickets are available now via rtrfm.com.au

Image: Smol Fish by Eden Barlow

