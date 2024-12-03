Search
‘Runt’ wins big at WA Screen Culture Awards

Culture

The WA Screen Culture Awards were held over the weekend with a fantastic ceremony at Luna Palace Leederville.

Celebrating the creativity, innovation and talent of the local film community, the awards are proudly produced by the Revelation Perth International Film Festival team with support from the City of Vincent.

Dominating this year’s awards was Runt, a local film about a girl and her dog who try to save their family farm. Runt is based on a book of the same name by author Craig Silvey, the author of Jasper Jones and award-winning queer story Honeybee.

At the box office, Runt smashed expectations to become the third highest grossing locally made film of 2024 after Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Force of Nature: The Dry 2. At the Screen Culture Awards, Runt was honoured with an Innovation Award for Narrative Feature Film with budget over $1million and Outstanding Achievement Awards for Writing, Production Design and Original Music by former Perth Festival director Iain Grandage.

Other big winners of the night were the hard-hitting documentary Genocide in the Wildflower State, exploring the brutal history of racial assimilation in 20th century Australia, and the short film Esperance to Fremantle, telling the story of a troubled teenager on a journey to reconnect with his father.

The WA Screen Culture awards also honoured excellence in the industry with two Special Industry Awards. Editor of Cinema Australia and founder of the WA Made Film Festival Matthew Eeles picked up the Independent Spirit Award, while the Perth Actors Collective’s Annie Murtaugh-Monks took home the Contribution to Industry Award.

Check out the full list of winners at wascreencultureawards.com.au

