RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under among the AACTA nominations

The second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under has been nominated as Best Entertainment Program for the 2022 AACTA Awards. It’s just one of many queer themed shows among the nominees announced today.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will face off against Eurovision – Australia Decides – Gold Coast 2022, Lego Masters Australia, Mastermind, The Dog House Australia and The Voice Australia.

In the Best Factual Entertainment Program category, the nominees are Back Roads, Gogglebox Australia, Muster Dogs, Old People’s Home for Teenagers, Who Do You Think You Are? and You Can’t Ask That.

In the Best Lifestyle Program field is Gardening Australia, Grand Design Australia, Selling House Australia, The Cook Up with Adam Liaw, The Great Australian Bake Off and The Living Room. Chanel 10 recently announced The Living Room would be taking a break from TV screens in 2023, while Bake Off will return with a whole new cast.

Miriam Margolyes Australia Unmasked is in the running for the Best Documentary or Factual Program award, the other nominees are Books That Made Us, Burning, Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW, The People’s Republic of Mallacoota and The Family Court Murders.

Tom Ballard is nominated for the AACTA Award for Best Stand-Up Special for his most recent show Enough. Also nominated in the same category is Geradine Hickey with her show What a Surprise.

The other nominees include the Melbourne Comedy Festival’s Opening Night Allstars Show, and their Gala show, while Ronny Cheng, and Tommy Little were also nominated.

Magda Szubanski is in the running to pick up the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama award for her performance in After the Verdict. The other nominees are Hayley McElhinney for Mystery Road Origin, Jacqueline McKenzie for Savage River, Heather Mitchell for Love Me and Brooke Satchwell for The Twelve.

In the Best Actor in a Drama category Mark Coles Smith is recognised for Mystery Road – Origin, Jamie Doran for his work in The Tourist, James Majoos for Heartbreak High, industry veteran Sam Neill for The Twelve, and Hugo Weaving is nominated for Love Me.

See all the nominees in all the categories.

