RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will return for a third season

Drag performers should start updating their headshots because a third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under has just been given the green light.

The second season of the show was a huge success with Spanky Jackzon winning the title, while Hannah Conda and Kween Kong were runners-up. Now the cameras are set to roll again for a 2023 edition of the show.

Applications are now being taken the next series.

If you think you’ve got the skills to survive the runway and the work room, if you can play the Snatch Game and giving a reading like no other – now’s the time to apply.

Prospective contestants are asked to supply photographs of themselves in and out of drag, confirm they have a passport and no criminal convictions.

