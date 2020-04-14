‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ is coming this month

We’re halfway through Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and All Stars 5 is just around the corner, but fans will get an extra dose of drag this month after a surprise announcement.

VH1 has announced RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is starting its engines this month, with four special episodes loaded with celebrity drag makeovers.

“A trio of celebrities open up their heart and mind to the transformative power of drag, embracing the inner fierce queen inside of them,” the spinoff’s official statement reads.

“They all step onto the runway feeling beautiful, powerful and inspired in their own way, realizing that drag doesn’t change who they are, but reveals who they are.”

Each week, three Drag Race alums will returns to makeover the celebrity guests, much like the now defunct Drag U series did with everyday folks looking for a camp reinvention.

Returning queens will include winners Trinity the Tuck, Monet X Change, Trixie Mattel and Bob the Drag Queen – along with fan favourites Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Kim Chi, Monique Heart, Nina West and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

Check out the trailer below, and stay tuned for updates on Australian air dates.

