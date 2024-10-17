Russell T Davies series ‘Nolly’ airs on the ABC

Before he returned to the world of Doctor Who, Russel T. Davies created the intriguing biographical series, Nolly.

The show sees Helena Bonham-Carter bring the life of actress Noele ‘Nolly’ Gordon to the screen. Gordon was one of the most famous faces on British television in the 1960s and 1970s, starring in the long running soap opera Crossroads playing widow Meg Richardson.

She was one of the most recognisable women in Britain thanks to her long running role in the series, then in 1981 producers unexpectedly dumped her from the show.

The story is one Davies has wanted to bring to the screen for a long time.

“One of my very first jobs in TV was a trial script for Crossroads, and I’ve wanted to write the story of behind the scenes on that show for 40 years,” Davies said when the project was first announced. “At last, the truth can be told!”

The series reunited Davies with producer Nicola Shindler who he worked with on Queer as Folk and the highly acclaimed It’s a Sin.

Joining Bonham Carter in the three-part series is Mark Gatiss, Con O’Neil and Richard Lintern. Gatiss plays entertainer Larry Grayson who had a close friendship with Gordon, while Silent Witness star Lintern portrays Crossroads cast member Ronnie Allen.

Augustus Prew, who previously appeared in British drama The Village, is also onboard playing another cast member on the soap, Tony Adams.

The series previously aired on Foxtel but this is the first time it’s been available on free-to-air television. If you loved Russell T Davies other series like Queer as Folk, Years and Years or A Very English Scandal, you’ll probably love this one too.

The series arrives on ABCTV on Friday 19th October at 8:30pm and continues each Friday night for the next fortnight. The entire series can be streamed on iView from tomorrow.