Russell T Davies’ new drama ‘It’s a Sin’ to screen on Stan in Australia

It’s a Sin, the new drama from Queer as Folk writer Russell T Davies will screen on Stan in Australia early in 2021.

The program features Years & Years singer Olly Alexander alongside Stephen Fry, Neil Patrick Harris, Keeley Hawes, Shaun Dooley, Tracey Ann Oberman and a stack of fresh talent. It’s set in London in the early 1980’s as the LGBT community comes to grips with the reality of the AIDS crisis.

In a statement British broadcaster ITV said the program followed the lives of Ritchie, Roscoe and Colin who are young lads, strangers at first, leaving home at 18 and heading off to London in 1981 with hope and ambition and joy, and walking straight into a plague that most of the world ignores.

Year by year, episode by episode, their lives change, as the mystery of a new virus starts as a rumour, then a threat, then a terror, and then something that binds them together in the fight.

There’s no specific date for the show being available in Australia, but its already being promoted on the streaming service.

Take a look at the latest trailer for the series.

OIP Staff

