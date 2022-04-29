Russian politician Vitaly Milonov co-hosts new game show ‘I’m Not Gay’

World | Filed under News Posted by admin

Russian politician Vitaly Milonov was one of the leading architects of his country’s strict anti-gay propaganda laws, and now he has a new job co-hosting a TV show where contestants are challenged to work out who is the secret homosexual.

The appalling new television program I’m Not Gay sees seven straight men and one gay man undergo a series of challenges to prove their heterosexuality, and at the end of each episode the contestants evict the participant they think is most likely to be gay.

The show has been described as being deeply homophobic.

In the final episode of the series the remaining straight guys will share a prize of two million rubles (AUD$39,00) as long as the gay man has been evicted, but if they secretly gay man has remained within the cohort he will take all the prize money.

According to local media the show’s challenges include a speedo fashion show, receiving strip dances from both men and women and putting their hands through a ‘glory hole’ to feel people’s buttocks, and being able to determine the gender of the person.

After the housemates evicted a heterosexual contestant at the end of the first episode, Milonov reportedly tells the remaining contestant’s “You just killed an innocent person.”

Milonov has previously called for LGBT people to be sterilized, kept in shelters “like cats”, and described queer people as unpleasant as excrement on the street.

The new game show is the brainchild of blogger Amiran Sardarov, who released the first episode to his YouTube channel.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.