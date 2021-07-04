RVG include two Perth dates in their Australian tour

Melbourne based post-punk band RVG have announced their long awaited Feral Australian Album Tour.

They’ll be playing at The Bird on Saturday 4th September, and will deliver a second WA show the following evening at The Aardvark in Fremantle.

Now over a year since their latest album was released, and with plenty of time for the band and fans alike to ruminate on it’s themes in isolation RVG are bringing the album to life across Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Fremantle and Castlemaine.

RVG are playing at the Sydney Opera House as part of Vivid Live before heading around the country throughout August and September.

To Romy Vager, RVG’s lead singer and lyricist, to feel feral is to feel outside of everything. Throughout the album that feeling of isolation is incited, but it never feels hopeless: these songs channel the raw energy of despair and frustration into melodies that often feel victorious, perhaps only because they so aptly supply a soundtrack to the end of days.

Following a recent collaboration with Julia Jacklin covering Björk’s ‘Army of Me’ and a handful of Melbourne based shows earlier this year, including a slot at Boogie Festival, RVG are set for their return to shows across the border. Tickets are on sale now.

RVG live is Romy Vager, Reuben Bloxham, Marc Nolte and Isabele Wallace.

Source: Media release, image Izzie Austin.

