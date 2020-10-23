Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Prom’ comes to Netflix this December

Screen,Tv | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Prolific TV creator Ryan Murphy has a new project coming to our screens this December.

The Prom is a movie filled with singing and dancing and an all star cast. Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, and Andrew Rannells star in the story of some Broadway stars who head out into middle America to help a girl whose been denied permission to attend her school prom because she’s in a same-sex relationship.

Newcomers Jo Ellen Pellman and Ariana DeBose play teenage couple Emma and Alyssa, while Keegan-Michael Key appears as the School Principal and Kerry Washington is the head of the Parents Teachers Association.

The film has been adapted from a popular Broadway musical that was nominated for a Tony Award. The stage musical made it’s debut in 2016 and arrived on Broadway in 2018. The show closed in 2019 after playing 23 previews and 309 regular performances.

Ariana Grande was originally slated to play the role of Alyssa but had to drop out of the project when the filming dates clashed with her world tour.

It’ll be on Netflix from 11th December, take a look at the trailer.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.