Sacha Mahboub earns Order of Australia honour for local arts legacy

This year’s Order of Australia awards generated a lot of headlines over one particular nominee, but this Western Australian is being celebrated for his positive contributions to the arts here in our state.

Sacha Mahboub received the Medal of the Order of Australia this year for his service to the performing arts, celebrating a decades-long career as a dresser, as well as creating his own fabulous productions.

Sacha joined Leigh for OUTinPerth and All Things Queer for a chat about where his career as a dresser began.

Listen to the full conversation here.

