Saddle up, West Oz Leather is ready to launch

West Oz Leather is a new community group launching this weekend with their first ever event.

Committee members Shane Early and Stewart Wheeler caught up with OUTinPerth the bring us to speed on what the new group is all about.

Shane’s a Canadian who was living in Koh Tao Thailand where he was teaching scuba diving. It was there for that an Aussie caught his eye and before you know it he was on a plane to Perth which has been home for 8 years now. He first got into leather at the ripe age of 19, when he frequented the Calgary Eagle when it was still open.

Stewart Wheeler, also known as Stu or Mr Bear Perth 2023, has been an active member of the LGBTQIA+ scene here in Perth for over 5 years. He is an active member of the Perth Bears and Pups, a supporter of the local all-inclusive rugby team the Perth Rams.

You’ll also find Stewart working as the Marketing and Communications Advisor at WAAC (formerly the Western Australia AIDS Council), where he promotes the importance of sexual health and STI testing, treatment, and prevention.

Their joined on the organising committee by Jaxx, Cameron and Mitch. Shane and Stewart filled us in on West Connect which will take place at Moana Hall on Sunday.

Shane Early and Stewart Wheeler from West Oz Leather.

Tell us about West Oz Leather, who is it for and what’s it all about?

Shane: West Oz Leather is a revisiting of the original kink group that catered to leather men here in the city. We are bringing it back as a queer community space for anyone, regardless of gender, to come and wear what turns them on.

We are going to be really relaxed in how we approach this space. Preferring to do an afternoon Sunday sesh rather than evening event. The goal is simple do you have leather, latex, athletic gear, Lycra, hell even a suit that turns you on? Chuck in on and come have a couple pints with us.

Stewart: West Oz Leather started as an idea to create a space for people who were into leather, but also other kink and fetish wear like latex, lycra, sportswear and whatever you enjoy, where you could get in gear, hang out with other like-minded people, and just chill.

It is intended to be a very casual atmosphere where you can feel free to get in your leathers and latex, which there isn’t much of an opportunity for in Perth, and to come and meet with people who are also in the same space, hangout with friends, and to start building up a sense of community in the space.

At times, it often feels like kink and fetish-wear has been relegated to being a “theme” or a “costume”, rather than something that people genuinely like and appreciate. When there is an event in Perth that people can get dressed up for, there is usually a pretty strong response from the community, so this group is to provide that space for people to get dressed up and come out.

What if I don’t own much leather gear, can I still come along?

Shane: Absolutely, gear is a state of mind. We want to build a place for kinky queers, wear what makes you comfortable and what makes you feel good in your skin. Are you curious about leather, or other kink aesthetic, but don’t own any? Come down in a jeans and t-shirt and chat to the crew that are there, you just might find something out about yourself.

We are open to all kinds of other kink. We will have people there in latex, lycra, tradie gear, and sweat pants.

Stewart: Yes, of course! The name of the club is West Oz Leather, but we really want to emphasise that we are welcoming to and fetish wear. We want you to come and wear the things that you like that you might not often get the chance to in Perth.

Things like leather, latex, lycra, sportswear, pup gear, and whatever you enjoy. We are an inclusive space for more than just leather. We want West Oz Leather to be a big melting pot where you can explore your own interests, learn more about others, and hey, you might even find something you didn’t know you were into!

If you don’t have much gear at all then that is ok too, just come along in casual clothing. Some things can be expensive, or you might not know where to start if you are interested in something like latex, so come on down in something casual like jeans and a shirt, and talk to others who might be able to point you in the right direction, or who might be able to help you start down your kink and fetish journey.

What kind of events will you be putting on?

Shane: We will let the community decide that really, right now there has been need for two things. A place for queer people to have a chill Sunday sesh with community and a place for us kinksters to wear our gear in a safe space. Our once a month sessions will tick both those boxes.

Stewart: For the time being we are just planning on starting out small with a monthly social Sunday Session at the end of each month. We have partnered up with Moana Hall, a local LGBTQIA+ owned space, who have opened their doors to us to put on a Sunday session right in the heart of Perth.

We will have changing spaces for those who need to come and get dressed on-site, coat checks to store your civvies, and light grazing food for the duration of the event. We’ve even got some members of the local LGBTQIA+ photography group, the Shutterpups, coming to take photos during the event, so if you want to get in gear and get some shots for your socials this is a great opportunity for that also!

We are going to play it by ear and see how the group develops, what the community is looking for, and how we can structure events to suit what their after in the future, but for now the plan is a nice chill Sunday session on the last Sunday of the month.

Can you share with us where your interest in leather wear came from, and what the attraction is?

Shane: I’m an rural raised Albertan, I’ve always been around the scent of men and leather, it’s always made me feel safe, and as I grew older it made me feel a lot of other things haha. When I was 19 I met a gay couple who interdicted me to proper leather gear and the local leather bar The Calgary Eagle.

Sadly those doors closed many years ago but I was the bane of every daddies existence there. Constantly asking questions, fetching drinks and sticking my nose where it didn’t belong. Usually with the best consequences a devious leather lad like myself could have wanted. Leather has always been about exploration, community, connection, and a way for me to connect to masculinity, mine and other peoples, in a way that felt safe and freeing

Stewart: I think my interest started when I moved to Perth. Growing up in a rural town before the internet was easily accessible, it took me a little while to actually be exposed to the possibilities of just how much fun stuff was out there that I didn’t know about.

After moving to Perth, I got involved in a few different LGBTQIA+ scenes and social groups, dipped my toes into different interests to see what fit, but I found that I had a particular soft spot for leather. For me, a lot of the attraction with leather comes from how it makes me feel.

When I’m wearing leather, especially when it is head-to-toe, it makes me feel strong, sexy, and confident with myself. I remember seeing leather people and admiring how self-assured they came across which was sexy to me, plus the look and smell of leather is very sexy also!

Your first event is on Sunday 27th July, what’s going down?

Shane: This Sunday, the 27th is day 1! We will have free passes to fluid night at Steamworks being given to the first 40 to arrive. Your ticket will get you one free drink or two free nonalcoholic drinks if you’re trying to be good.

We have a number of change spaces as well so you don’t have to wear your gear through the city. And from there it’s chill out and enjoy the space and company at your leisure for as long as you like

Stewart: It’s just around the corner and we would love it if you were there! Because we are just starting out, and because apparently we chose one of the busiest times by accident with Bears and Thick and Juicy just having a party the weekend before, and Perth Steam Works having a party the night before, we want our event to be a bit more of a laidback social vibe more than anything.

We want it to be a space where you can come and relax, catch up with others, chill out, and just have a nice relaxing recharge more than anything. We are not advertising this as a party at all because that’s not what we are going for, just yet anyway.

Where do people head to find out more info about this new group?

Stewart: You can head on over to our socials on Facebook and Instagram to stay up-to-date with what we’ve got coming out!



We also have a private members group on Facebook you can join where we will be sharing pictures from the events, promoting upcoming events, and encouraging our members to start conversation and build a sense of community.