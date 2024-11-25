Sade delivers beautifully empowering video for new track ‘Young Lion’

Sade has shared a video for her new tune Young Lion which is dedicated to her transgender son.

The singer has released just a few tunes in the last decade, so fans were thrilled when it was announced she’d contributed a new song for the new charity album TRA​И​Ƨ​A.



The album which can be downloaded via Bandcamp brings together over 100 artists for a spiritual journey across 8 chapters and 46 songs, spotlighting the gifts of many of the most daring, imaginative trans and non-binary artists working today.

- Advertisement -

Izaak Theo Adu came out as transgender in 2016 and thanked his mother for being a supportive parent.



The new video shows Sade, who is rarely seen in public, driving in a 4WD, before clips of her and her child from home movies appear.

As the family memories fill the screen Sade sings “Young man, it’s been so heavy for you. You must have felt so alone, the anguish and pain, I should have known.”

After a plead for forgiveness, the song takes an uplifting turn as she sings about how her offspring has soared since coming out and transitioning gender.

“Feel the light, shine like a sun, young gun, see how far you’ve come.” Sade sings, as the camera reveals a bearded Isaak as an adult smiling back from the passenger seat.

The simple but emotional video was created by director Sophie Muller, whose worked with Annie Lennox, Kylie Minogue, Shakespear’s Sister, Sophie Ellis Bextor, ABBA, and many others.

Muller has been a close friend of Sade since they both studied art in London in the early 1980s, and they’ve collaborated many times.

She previously created Sade’s video clips for Nothing Came Come Between Us, Turn My Back on You, Love is Stronger Than Pride, No Ordinary Love, King of Sorrow, Soldier of Love, Baby Father and Love is Found.

Find out more about the new album.