Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Sam Kerr fronts court over accusations she racially harassed a police officer

News

Soccer star Sam Kerr has appeared before a British court over charges that she allegedly racially harnessed a police officer during a night out two years ago.

The 31 year old Matilda’s player is allegedly to have used threating, insulting or abusive words that caused alarm of distress toward the officer.

- Advertisement -

The prosecution says Kerr’s interaction with PC Lovell in Twickenham on 30th January 2023 centered around a dispute over a taxi fare.

Sam Kerr of Australia looks on during the International Friendly Match between Australia and Canada at Allianz Stadium on September 6, 2022 in Sydney, Australia (IOIO Images / Shutterstock).

The soccer star has denied the accusations, and pleaded not guilt last March. A trial will begin on 3rd February and is expected to take four days.

Kerr is one of the best known soccer player in the world after leading the Matilda’s charge at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. She’s recently been sidelined from the game due to injury.

In late December she raced back to Perth after her grandmother was involved in an alleged hit and run incident.

Latest

News

Hamish Macdonald lands new gig at ABC Radio in Sydney

0
Hamish Macdonald will be the host of the ABC...
History

On This Gay Day | The play 'Torch Song Trilogy' had its premiere

0
The collection of three plays tells the story of gay Jewish drag queen Arnold Beckoff.
Culture

British comedian Tony Slattery dies aged 65

0
The star was best known for his appearances on 'Whose Line is it Anyway'.
Culture

Couch Potato | ‘The Pitt’ it’s quite like ‘E.R.’ but not ‘E.R.’

0
Noah Wyle returns to the emergency room in a new series.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Hamish Macdonald lands new gig at ABC Radio in Sydney

0
Hamish Macdonald will be the host of the ABC...
History

On This Gay Day | The play 'Torch Song Trilogy' had its premiere

0
The collection of three plays tells the story of gay Jewish drag queen Arnold Beckoff.
Culture

British comedian Tony Slattery dies aged 65

0
The star was best known for his appearances on 'Whose Line is it Anyway'.
Culture

Couch Potato | ‘The Pitt’ it’s quite like ‘E.R.’ but not ‘E.R.’

0
Noah Wyle returns to the emergency room in a new series.
Culture

Marcel Cole gets physical in ‘Smile: The Story of Charlie Chaplin’

0
Multi-disciplinary Canberra artist Marcel Cole is sharing his love of classic cinema and physical comedy this Fringe World season.

Hamish Macdonald lands new gig at ABC Radio in Sydney

Graeme Watson -
Hamish Macdonald will be the host of the ABC Radio Sydney's Mornings program, stepping into the role previously held by Sarah Macdonald. Listeners were...
Read more

On This Gay Day | The play 'Torch Song Trilogy' had its premiere

OUTinPerth -
The collection of three plays tells the story of gay Jewish drag queen Arnold Beckoff.
Read more

British comedian Tony Slattery dies aged 65

OUTinPerth -
The star was best known for his appearances on 'Whose Line is it Anyway'.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture