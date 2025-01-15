Sam Kerr fronts court over accusations she racially harassed a police officer

Soccer star Sam Kerr has appeared before a British court over charges that she allegedly racially harnessed a police officer during a night out two years ago.

The 31 year old Matilda’s player is allegedly to have used threating, insulting or abusive words that caused alarm of distress toward the officer.

The prosecution says Kerr’s interaction with PC Lovell in Twickenham on 30th January 2023 centered around a dispute over a taxi fare.

Sam Kerr of Australia looks on during the International Friendly Match between Australia and Canada at Allianz Stadium on September 6, 2022 in Sydney, Australia (IOIO Images / Shutterstock).

The soccer star has denied the accusations, and pleaded not guilt last March. A trial will begin on 3rd February and is expected to take four days.

Kerr is one of the best known soccer player in the world after leading the Matilda’s charge at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. She’s recently been sidelined from the game due to injury.

In late December she raced back to Perth after her grandmother was involved in an alleged hit and run incident.