Sam Smith and Demi Lovato join forces for ‘I’m Ready’

LGBTIQ+ pop superstars Sam Smith and Demi Lovato have joined forces on a new single – I’m Ready.

The single comes ahead of Smith’s delayed third studio album, and follows the success of their smash singles To Die For, How Do You Sleep?, and Dancing With A Stranger.

“I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of my album and imminent release doesn’t feel right,” Smith said of the delay.

“I will be renaming my album and pushing back the release date… don’t worry though, there will be an album this year, I promise!”

The Jora Frantzis directed video takes the duo to a sparkling Olympics-inspired event, with an 80s washed aesthetic to set the tone.

Most recently, Smith visited Australia to perform at the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras to perform a medley of singles set to appear on the upcoming album.

Lovato also reemerged at the GRAMMY awards earlier this year, with the debut performance of her powerhouse ballad Anyone taking the world by storm.

I’m Ready is out now.

