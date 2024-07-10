Search
Sam Smith will update one of their biggest tunes with non-binary lyrics

Culture

Singer Sam Smith is marking the 10th anniversary of their debut album In the Lonely Hour with an updated version of the record, and they’re releasing a new version of one of their biggest hits with updated non-binary lyrics.

Stay With Me which was released back in 2014 is considered one of Sam Smith’s biggest hits, but after coming out as non-binary in 2019 the track’s opening line has sat uncomfortably with the singer.

The song begins with “Guess it’s true, I’m not good at a one-night stand, but I still need love ’cause I’m just a man.” The same part of new version will be updated to be “but I still need love, baby understand.”

“This song is truly so special to me, so for the 10-year anniversary I re-recorded the track, which will be available on all platforms and physical,” Smith said in a media release. “Including the updated lyric ‘but I still need love, baby understand’ which felt really important to me.”

The English singer and songwriter first made their mark on the charts when they collaborated with dance band Disclosure on their track Latch in 2012. The following year they teamed up with Naughty Boy for La La La.

The Gospel inspired ballad Stay With Me was a huge hit in 2014, but after it was released, Smith was forced to add veteran rockers Tom Petty and Jeff Lynne as songwriter on the track due to its similarity to Petty’s 1980’s hit I Won’t Back Down.

Since its release Stay With Me has been covered by many artists including The Temptations, Patti LaBelle, Pink, Florence and the Machine, Ed Sheeran, FKA Twigs, Charli XCX, Kelly Clarkson and T-Pain.

In 2023 Sam Smith released their fourth album Gloria.

The 10th anniversary edition of The Lonely Hour is due for release on 2nd August.

