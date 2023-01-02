Samantha Fox teases new album and potential Australian tour

Eighties pop sensation Samantha Fox has shared she’s got a new album coming in 2023 and maybe even an Australian tour.

Fox gave an in-depth interview about her career to podcast A Journey Through Stock Aitken Waterman. The popular podcast is exploring, in chronological order, all the singles created by the iconic British production trio who were behind hits for Bananarama, Kylie Minogue, Mel & Kim and a handful of releases from Samantha Fox.

The British model’s career began when she was just 16 years old, within a few years she’d crossed over into the world of pop music with a string of hits.

When Samantha Fox was just 16 her mother sent photographs of her into a newspaper modeling competition. Soon Fox was signed to a three-year modeling contract with British tabloid The Sun.

Fox often appeared topless on the newspapers Page 3, between 1984 and 1986 she was one of the most photographed women in Britain.

Fox’s first record came out in 1986, the unforgettable Touch Me (I Want to Feel Your Body) played on her modeling background. The record was a huge hit and she followed it with another provocative tune Do Ya Do Ya Wanna Please Me?

For her second album Fox teamed up with a variety of producers including Stock, Aitken and Waterman who provided the song Nothings Gonna Stop Me Now and US hip hop artists Full Force who delivered Naughty Girls Need Love Too.

The hits continued on her third album when she worked with Stock Aitken and Waterman again on a cover of the Dusty Springfield tune I Only Wanna Be With You.

On the podcast Fox revealed her frustration that one of the tracks she’d recorded with Stock, Aitken and Waterman for her album was given away to Jason Donovan. Fox had recorded the song Too Late to Say Goodbye but the afterwards Aussie star Donovan recorded it with the production team for his debut album.

“I was really upset because I loved it so much.” Fox told hosts Matthew Denby and Gavin Scott. “I put a lot of work into it, I loved that song!”

Sam’s version of the tune was included on a deluxe version of her album many years later.

As the 1990’s arrived Fox’s fourth album saw her fortunes fade. Her 1991 single Hurt Me Hurt Me, But the Pants Stay On, failed to chart. In the 1990’s Fox found success as a songwriter, All Saints recorded her track Dreams on their Saints and Sinners album, it was credited to the pseudonym Karen Wilkin.

In the late 1990’s it was suggested that Fox may be in a same sex relationship, she officially came out in 2003 announcing that she was in a relationship with her manager Myra Stratton. Sadly, Stratton passed away in 2015 after battling cancer. She found love again, and last year wed her tour manager Linda Birgette Olsen.

Looking to the year ahead Samantha Fox shared that she’s recently recorded a new album with Ian Masterson, the producer behind recent releases from Bananarama. She’s also got a new track coming out that sees her teaming up with Eurovision star Dana International, It’s Your Life will be out this month.

“I’ve just been approached by a promoter from Australia to do a tour there.” Fox revealed. “So I’m hoping that my agent and the promoter will come to an agreement, and I’ll come to Australia – which I love!”

Fingers crossed we’ll be seeing Samantha Fox down-under in 2023.

OIP Staff

