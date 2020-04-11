San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus praise health care workers

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Choir have released an impressive virtual choir recording which saw 150 members of the group performing from their own homes due to the regions COVID-19 lock down.

In a tribute to people on the front line of fighting the virus they performed a mash-up of Cyndi Lauper’s True Colors and Sara Baraeilles song Brave.

The group formed in 1978 and is credited with being at the forefront of the LGBTI choir movement which saw local groups appear around the world.

Take a listen to their praise to healthcare workers.

OIP Staff