Sandi Toksvig announces Australian tour this November

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Comedian, broadcaster and eternally lovely person, Sandi Toksvig will be touring Australia this November.

It’s the first time Toksvig has toured Australia and New Zealand and she’ll be coming down under with a brand new comedy show.

In an evening of comedy and curiosities Sandi will share little known facts and tell tall tales alongside some really silly jokes. Packed full of reasons to be cheerful, this show promises to be a soothing balm after recent years of lockdown gloom, with a side of parlour games for those who wish to take part.

Toksvig said she was excited to be booking the trip to Australia and New Zealand.

“I am thrilled to finally come down to Australia and New Zealand to perform my new show for my fans down under. It has been a perilous time for live performance, but I am thrilled to be back on the boards. And leaving our winter for an Australian summer is a bonus, I can’t wait.”

The broadcaster has become a household name thanks to her hosting roles on popular television shows Q.I and The Great British Bake Off. The presenter has spent decades on British television appearing on improvisational comedy shows and comedic news discussion programs.

Toksvig has also written over 20 fiction and non-fiction books, as well as appearing on stage, television and radio. She’s also an activist for gender equality, having co-founded the Women’s Equality Party in 2015.

The 6-date tour of Australia will begin in Canberra on Saturday 12th November before heading west to Perth for a date at the Riverside Theatre on Thursday 17th November. The tour will then take in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Monday 9th May from bohmpresents.com

Tour Dates

CANBERRA LLEWELLYN HALL SATURDAY 12 NOVEMBER

PERTH RIVERSIDE THEATRE THURSDAY 17 NOVEMBER

ADELAIDE FESTIVAL THEATRE SATURDAY 19 NOVEMBER

BRISBANE QPAC CONCERT HALL MONDAY 21 NOVEMBER

MELBOURNE HAMER HALL FRIDAY 25 NOVEMBER

SYDNEY JUST FOR LAUGHS – STATE THEATRE MONDAY 28 NOVEMBER

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.