Sarah Mary Chadwick shares ‘Only Bad Memories Last’

A new single and video from Sarah Mary Chadwick is here, titled Only Bad Memories Last.

The track and accompanying video clip was recorded live at Sydney’s Phoenix Central Park last summer, directed by Stephanie Jane Day.

On the track, Sarah shares: “When I got married I worried that I wouldn’t have anything to write about because my music is usually such tragedy porn. But- lucky for me- only bad memories last! The nice ones fade so fast.”

Video director Stephanie Jane Day writes “Whenever I listen to Sarah Mary Chadwick’s music, the macabre lyrics and shaking vocals coupled with the fine line Sarah treads between comedy and melancholia, immediately conjures the image of a sad clown singing at the piano under a single spotlight. So, when Phoenix asked me to direct the live performance, I thought it was time to bring this visceral vision to life.

Costume Designer Olivia Simpson (assisted by Alecia John) and Hair and Makeup Designer Amelia Fell manifested chaotic circus chic, with a nuanced pastel palette, big bows, mismatched shoes, the newspaper print tailcoat tuxedo and the dramatic eyelash (singular).

This haunting act was captured beautifully by Cinematographer Dimitri Zaunders, creating a stirring ambience with sophisticated lighting, vintage lenses and 16mm film. You truly cannot help but be immersed.”

Only Bad Memories Last is out now.

Image: Xinger Xanger

