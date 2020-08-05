Sarah Paulson gives new life to an iconic character in ‘Ratched’

Ryan Murphy and Sarah Paulson take on an iconic villain of both screen and literature in Murphy’s latest Netflix series, Ratched.

The origin story takes audiences back before the events of One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, to tell the story of how Nurse Ratched came to be the heartless tyrant depicted in Ken Kesey’s 1692 novel, and the multi-award winning 1975 film.

The trailer sets up the series in 1947, and Nurse Ratched (Paulson) has just returned from her duties in World War II. The short montage gives us a peek into Ratched’s radical and terrifying behaviour as she finds a new role in mental health institutions.

Paulson is joined by an all-star (and very queer) cast, including Cynthia Nixon, Sharon Stone, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Vincent D’Onofrio, Rosanna Arquette, Don Cheadle, Brandon Flynn and Perth’s own Judy Davis.

Check out the trailer below. Ratched comes to Netflix on September 18th.

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.