Save the date for RTRFM’s annual ‘In the Pines’ concert

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Mark Sunday 18th April in your diary, that’s the date for this year’s In The Pines.

Community radio station RTRFM’s local music fest will take place once again in the idyllic surrounds of UWA’s Somerville Auditorium, featuring 20 of Perth’s best artists across two stages.

The line-up will be released to you on Breakfast With Taylah, Wednesday 17 March, and is sure to include a mix of Perth most loved bands alongside the hottest up-and-comers.

In The Pines is the original boutique music festival, and has changed little in its history, making sure the music is at the forefront while giving you a safe and picturesque setting to hang out with all your favourite music people. You can also listen live on your radio from 12pm-10pm at 92.1, on digital and online at rtrfm.com.au.

First Release Tickets are available now from Oztix.com or rtrfm.com.au. These tickets are very limited so get in quick before general release goes on sale.

In The Pines is proudly supported by City of Perth, Gage Roads Brewing Co, Skigh Wines, Go2Cup, CCA Productions, Lamonts Winery, Abba Caravans and Whipper Snapper Distillery.

WHEN: Sunday 18 April, 2021, 11am – 10pm.

WHO: To be announced on RTRFM, 17 March on Breakfast with Taylah.

WHERE: Somerville Auditorium, University of Western Australia, 35 Stirling Highway, Crawley.

OIP Staff, our team volunteer at RTRFM helping create the weekly program All Things Queer.

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.