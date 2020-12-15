Say auf wiedersehen to 2020 with Bernie Dieter’s New Year Soiree

After delivering a much-needed tonic for the 2020 blues with Berlin Underground, Bernie Dieter and her crew are taking over Crown for one last hurrah this New Year’s Eve.

The kabarett queen and her merry band are bringing one final spectacular to Perth to say farewell to the year that’s been, with four hours of debauchery and delight to count down to 2021.

Taking over the hidden depths of Crown, the immersive soiree will feature live jazz, circus, cabaret and drag with some of the finest international and local talent.

London’s queen of contortion Sam Smith, Fringe favourite and Mr Boylesque Australia 2017 Karl Kayoss, local aerial superstar Matthew Pope, Perth’s own drag cabaret queen Cougar Morrison, homegrown pole champion Ruby Lai and the one and only Scarlet Adams will be keeping you entertained into the wee hours of January 1st 2021.

With a full cocktail bar, drink specials and delicious German inspired deli boards, Bernie Dieter’s defiant den of iniquity is the place to be on New Year’s Eve.

Berne Dieter’s New Year Soiree is at Crown Perth, Thursday 31st December from 8:30pm. For tickets and more information head to Ticketmaster.

Image: Rachel Mia

