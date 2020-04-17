SBS announce Eurovision 2020: Big Night In and a special celebration

Eurovision fans rejoice! SBS have announced a week of extra-special Eurovision content with Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst.

After the first canceled Eurovision Song Contest in its 64-year history, SBS will bringing an all-new celebration with Eurovision 2020: Big Night In.

The TV event will honour the work of this year’s Eurovision artists and songs, and voting is already open for fans to select their three favourite tunes from 2020’s competing countries ahead of the main event.

Myf and Joel will be joined by special guests as they take a look at what Eurovision 2020 in Rotterdam could have been, with an exclusive performance from Australia’s representative Montaigne.

Big Night In will be followed by Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light straight out of the Netherlands, which will bring all of the European contestants together for a friendly musical showdown.

Aside from the main event, SBS will be airing Eurovision content all week beginning from Sunday 10th May with the Road To Eurovision special, which looks back over more than six decades of the competition.

“Myf and I are absolutely over the moon to be able to celebrate Eurovision with Australia as we countdown to your favourite 2020 artists and songs,” Joel Creasey said of the event.

“Thank you SBS for putting together a whole week of festivities to keep us entertained while we’re spending more time at home. I thought I was going to have to play Sound of Silence on repeat”

“Join us and a bunch of big names from around the world with nothing else to do. Eurovision 2020: Big Night In! is going to be bigger than a big night out, but won’t break the bank, and you’ll still feel good about your decision the next day.”

SBS Eurovision Week begins on Sunday 10th May, wrapping up with Eurovision 2020: Big Night In on Saturday 16th May.

