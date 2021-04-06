SBS’s ‘Insight’ asks ‘what’s the secret to a long-term relationship?’

What’s the secret to a long tern relationship? Could you live with the same person for decades?

SBS’s Insight program will explore the topic in their next edition which airs on Tuesday 6th April. On the show several couples come together to share their varied experiences of being together through the years.

One of the couples sharing their experience tonight is KT and Tonina. They’ve been together for over 40 years, but when they first started living together KT’s parent’s did not approve of the relationship. The pair talk about the difficulties they’ve faced and how they managed the situation.

Other couples on the program talk about how substance abuse have put a strain on relationships, or how diverging interests such as spirituality can put couples at odds.

Insights airs on SBS at 8:30pm on Tuesday 6th April and is available on SBS On Demand.

