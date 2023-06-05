‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Noah Reid is touring Australia for the first time

Schitt’s Creek Star Noah Reid is going to be touring Australia for the first time this September and October and is journey around the country will conclude with a show at Perth’s Astor Theatre.

After winning over Hollywood, the Canadian singer-songwriter is gearing up to win over Australia on his ‘Everything Is Fine’ tour.

Best known for winning the world over with his loveable portrayal of Patrick Brewer on Schitt’s Creek for over half a decade, Noah Reid will soon show Australian’s in Brisbane, Sydney, Perth and

Melbourne another more intimate side of himself with his debut Australian tour, in support of his third record Adjustments.

While audiences around the world got a small taste of Reid’s musical ability during the series, with a tender rendition of Tina Turner’s The Best= during season 4, fans will now have the opportunity to experience a full performance from the Canadian artist who will be pulling tracks from his three highly acclaimed records.

“Music has always been a space where I get to control my creative output in a way that I don’t in my acting career.” Reid said. “Acting is really creative and there’s definitely artistry to it but I don’t thank that just because you’re an actor, you’re automatically an artist. I’ve worked really hard for years to create these records.

“People might know me more widely as an actor, but music is a space where I’ve loved working for years, and I’m really excited to finally be able to share my music with people in Australia. It feels like a long time coming!”

So far the singer has put out three solo albums including his debut Songs from a Broken Chair (2016), sophomore album Gemini (2020) and Adjustments (2022), which collectively have garnered over 180 million streams, two nominations at the 2022 Canadian Folk Music Awards and landed Noah on four Billboard charts.

Reid’s songwriting style is described as being reminiscent of singer-songwriters of the seventies but with a contemporary twist, resulting in a signature polished, albeit slightly rusted over, tone.

Noah Reid: Australian Tour 2023

Friday 29 September – Enmore – Sydney

Saturday 30 September – Eatons Hill – Brisbane

Monday 2 October – Forum – Melbourne

Tuesday 3 October – Astor – Perth

OIP Staff

