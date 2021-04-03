Screenwest announces six projects for ‘Out Now’ funding

Six successful LGBTQIA+ web series have been shortlisted to enter the development stage for Screen Australia and Screenwest’s ‘Out Now’ funding project, each will receive $2000 in development funding.

From Drag Alien Wrestling, ancient covens of mystical characters to explorations of disability diverse and Indigenous queer identities, the selected teams from the Out Now initiative will commence development on some truly creative and unique Western Australian, LGBTQIA+ content.

The six shortlisted teams have kicked off a series of development workshops in collaboration with some Australian screen professionals. The workshop series mentors include award winning writer, director and producer Julie Kalceff (Common Language Films), writer, actor and producer Tim Spencer (Wintergarden Pictures) and web series producer Melanie Rowland (Lilydale Films).

Interim Talent and Skills Development Manager, Chantal Chateauneuf said the funding body were impressed with all the applications they received.

“We were so impressed with the originality and creativity of the applications we received, and I am very excited to see how the selected projects refine their stories and audience engagement strategies through these workshops. We hope that each team will come out of the workshops with an increased knowledge of the online space, a stronger project, and a better understanding of the development process.” Chateauneuf said.

Screen Australia Senior Online Investment Manager Lee Naimo said the six teams on the short list were of a high calibre.

“We were delighted with the high calibre of applications for Out Now. We look forward to working with these six creative teams to further develop their story ideas in the upcoming workshops and ideally ready themselves for production.”

