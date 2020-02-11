Sean Hayes stars as the ultimate slacker in ‘Lazy Susan’

Will & Grace star Sean Hayes is set to make his screenwriting debut on the big screen, also starring in the upcoming Lazy Susan.

Written by Hayes, and co-stars Darlene Hunt and Carrie Aizley, the film follows Susan O’Connell; described as a “spectacularly unmotivated cisgender woman for whom doing nothing is exhausting.”

“Susan has always been the self-centered oddball in her family,” the film’s synopsis reads.

“[Susan] lazily skated through life with their grudging support until one day she wakes up to realise she’s middle-aged with no job, no relationship and an estranged family.”

“She finally decides to take charge and turn things around, but never having done anything herself before, the struggle is real (and hilarious) as Susan becomes the woman she always wanted to be, all on her own.”

Alongside Hayes, Hunt and Aizley, Lazy Susan has an all-star cast including The West Wing‘s Allison Janney, Bojack Horseman‘s Margo Martindale, Matthew Broderick, Maria Shriver and Community‘s Jim Rash.

Check out the trailer below. Lazy Susan is due for release this April.