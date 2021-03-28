Season 3 of ‘Sex Education’ has just finished filming

Fans of the Netflix series Sex Education can rejoice at being one step closer to seeing the next series of the adventures of High School amateur sexologist Otis, his moody sidekick Maeve, and best friend Eric.

The third series of the program has just finished filming and editors will now be hard at work putting it all together. The third series was delayed due to Covid-19, but the team got back to filming as soon as it was possible.

Earlier this year star Asa Butterfield, who plays Otis, gave some info on what happens when the series returns. Speaking to The Guardian Butterfield said there was a distinct change for his character in the new series.

“There’s a bit of a time-jump since the season two cliffhanger,” Butterfield said. “Otis is back at school but he’s got different things on his plate. He’s grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy. It’s been fun to portray his newfound charisma.”

Butterfield said the Otis hasn’t changed that much though, he’s still basically awkward.

While fans have flocked to the show, it seems real estate investors have rushed to the town where it was filmed. A recent study found that property prices in Symonds Yat East, Hertfordshire, had increased by an impressive 8.82 percent over the last year.

Last year producers announced the third season was coming with a fun video that fans have analysed for clues to what’s in store for their favourite characters.

