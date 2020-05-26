Season 8 of ‘Wentworth’ will be on our screens in July

Grab your diaries and mark Tuesday 28th July as the date to return to the grounds of Wentworth prison as Foxtel releases the second last season of their hit show.

The new series will be on at 6.30pm (WA time) on Fox Showcase. Fans are eager to see what happens next in the series as the finale of the last season left them with a series of shocking twists, turns and revelations, including the reveal that Joan ‘The Freak’ Ferguson is still alive.

The new season will see a new leader take over the prison at it recovers from the bloody siege that punctuated the conclusion of many of the shows ongoing story lines. Plus there’s a stack of new prisoners moving in to shake things up too.

Foxtel has also released a collection of Zoom backgrounds that can be used for online meetings, so you can place yourself in the laundry, exercise yard or a cell. Perfect for an online viewing party.

The cast will include Leah Purcell (Rita Connors), Pamela Rabe (Joan ‘The Freak’ Ferguson), Kate Atkinson (Vera Bennett), Katrina Milosevic (Sue ‘Boomer’ Jenkins), Robbie Magasiva (Will Jackson), Kate Jenkinson (Allie Novak), Bernard Curry (Jake Stewart) , Rarriwuy Hick (Ruby Mitchell), Susie Porter (Marie Winter) along with new cast members Kate Box (Lou Kelly), Jane Hall (Ann Reynolds), Zoe Terakes (Rebel ‘Reb’ Keane) and support cast Jacquie Brennan (Linda Miles) and David de Lautour (Dr. Greg Miller).

Foxtel also announced that Prisoner heritage character, Judy Bryant will enter Wentworth. Vivienne Awosoga (Neighbours, The Time of Our Lives, Peter Rabbit 2) joins the cast for the new season.

