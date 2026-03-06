Sebastian Croft is feeling ‘Better Than Ever’

You might know Sebastian Croft from playing Ben Hope in the first two seasons of Heartstopper or from his lead role in the film How to Date Billy Walsh.

Alongside his acting career Croft has also begun making music, releasing his debut single Tokyo late last year. Now he’s got a fresh tune Better Than Ever and it comes with a music video that shows Croft showing many different looks.

We tried counting his costumes changes but there were so many. Are stockings going to be a thing? How does one get pajamas and wallpaper to match?

The impressive clip was shot in both France and the UK and directed by Diana Olifirova. The location for much of the shoot was Château de Feÿ, a historic manor outside of Villecien.

Olifirova is an acclaimned Director of Photography who has previously worked on Bridgerton, Heartstopper, as well as the documentary Twiggy.

Croft spoke to fashion magazine i-D about his journey into music and the making of the video. In the interview he shared that he started making music as a response to a break up, but he’s always been writing songs for himself since his childhood.