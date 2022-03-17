Take a look at the trailer for ‘Heartstopper’ coming soon to Netflix

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Netflix has shared the first trailer for Heartstopper their upcoming series based on popular LGBTIQA+ themed graphic novels of the same name.

Fans of the books can get their first look of the actors playing Charlie and Nick in action. Joe Locke will play Charlie Spring, while Kit Connor will play love interest Nick Nelson.

Connor previously appeared in the films Rocketman and Little Joe, as well as the children’s series Rocket’s Island. He also provided the voice of Pantalaimon in His Dark Materials.

Author and illustrator Alice Oseman began her web comic Heartstopper on Tumblr, enjoying the process of creating a story slowly overtime and interacting with readers about how it might progress. There are now several volumes of the graphic novels.

Take a look at the trailer, the show will start streaming on 22nd April.

Much of the rest of the cast is made up of new faces including William Gao as Tao Xu, Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene, Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney, and Tobie Donovan as Issac Henderson.

A familiar face amongst the cast is Sebastian Croft who will play Ben Hope, he previously played Ned Stark in flashback scenes in Game of Thrones.

Also among the cast is Fisayo Akinade, who memorably played Dean Monroe in Russel T Davies dual shows Cucumber and Banana. He’s playing Mr Akinade in the television adaptation of Heartstopper.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.