Sebastian Croft stars in Prime Video’s ‘How to Date Billy Walsh’

Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Sebastian Croft might not be back for the next season of Heartstopper but he’s got heaps of other projects coming out.

This week he stars in the new Prime Video movie How to Date Billy Walsh.

The teenage romantic comedy sees Croft playing Archie, a high school student whose been best friends with gal pal Amelia literally since they were born.

Archie and Amelia are both from rich backgrounds, but they’re at the bottom of the food chain at their prestigious high school.

They’ve promised not keep secrets from each other since they were in kindergarten, but there’s one secret Archie has kept – he’s madly in love with Amelia.

Each time he goes to tell her about his feelings he chickens out.

Then just as he reaches the point where he can express his attraction, a new student Billy Walsh arrives, and Amelia becomes obsessed with the good-looking hunk from Hollywood who is joining their school for a term.

The film is filled with so many straight to camera comments that if there was an award for such a thing it would take home the golden Ferris Bueller. But it’s a technique that gives the film a lot of style. Dream sequences abound and the film moves along at a great pace.

Charithra Chandran plays Ameila, you might have seen her before in Season 2 of Bridgerton.

Tanner Buchanan is the titular Billy Walsh, a walking dream boat.

Buchanan previously played Leo Kirkman in the series Designated Survivor and Robby Keene in Kobra Kai.

Fearing he’ll lose Amelia forever Archie comes up with a deceptive plan to guide her away from her infatuation with Billy Walsh. But if he’s not careful it’ll all blow up in his face.

This is a fun and completely ridiculous romp.

It’s got some laugh-out-loud moments, a stack of quotable lines, and a great soundtrack.

How to Date Billy Walsh is available on Prime Video from 5th April.

Graeme Watson