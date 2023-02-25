Second Sydney mural by artist Scott Marsh vandalised

A second mural by street artist Scott Marsh has been vandalised. The attack on the mural follows a similar act of vandalism on a large mural Marsh had been commissioned to paint in Sydney’s city centre.

Marsh’s ‘Dick Wings’ mural showed a set of angel wings constructed out of penises. Critics had complained that the mural in Newtown was unsuitable for public view. Marsh has been posted his stick-up mural around Sydney for several years.

Earlier this week a mural depicting a man wearing a bear head was destroyed when vandals covered it with white and purple paint.

It’s not the first time a mural created by Scott Marsh has been defaced. A mural he painted in 2016 that portrayed singer George Michael as a saint was painted out by a protester the following year.

The vandal was sentenced to 300 hours of community service that may also include him having to clean graffiti. He was ordered to pay $14,000 in compensation for the damage to the mural.

