See Charli XCX’s new film ‘The Moment’ at Luna Leederville

British music icon Charli XCX shot to new levels of international fame with the release of her sixth full-length album Brat.

Now she’s teamed up with director Aidan Zamiri, who directed her 360 video, for a comedic look inside her meteoric rise to fame.

The Moment promises a flashy, tongue-in-cheek mockumentary exploring Brat‘s success, written by Zamiri and Bertie Brandes.

Alongside Charli, the film stars Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Isaac Powell and Alexander Skarsgard.

The Moment is screening at Luna Leederville from 5 March 2026.