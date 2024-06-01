Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

‘Selling Sunset’ star Chrishell Stause joins ‘Neighbours’

Celebrity

Real estate reality star and LGBTIQA+ advocate Chrishell Stause is making an appearance on Ramsay Street later this year.

Chrishell made her name on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, a reality series about the lucrative and dramatic world of real estate in Los Angeles, California.

- Advertisement -

Over the course of the series, Chrishell came out as a member of the LGBTIQA+ community. It was also revealed she was in a relationship with Australia’s own music star, G-Flip. The pair are now married.

Now, Chrishell is returning to her acting roots on Neighbours, due to begin filming in Erinsborough this July.

Chrishell made her start on TV in soap operas All My Children, The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives.

“I am honoured and excited to join such a beloved and iconic show!” Chrishell said of her casting.

“Coming from the world of soaps in the US, it’s back to my first love in the entertainment industry. They pitched me an idea for a character, and I was immediately excited to figure out a way to make it happen. Ramsay Street here I come!”

Chrishell will play Yasmine Shields, a glamorous and successful business women in pursuit of an exciting work opportunity.

Yasmine is set to make her debut in late 2024.

Image: Reuben Moore

Latest

News

ILGA World report highlights global opposition to LGBTI+ rights

0
The Laws of Us report documents legal developments across the 193 UN member states that have affected our communities between January 2023 and April 2024.
Culture

‘Ladies in Black’ takes us back to a different time in Australia

0
It's the second screen adaptation of Madeliine St John's novel.
Culture

Dr Sara Glass shares her journey in ‘Kissing Girls on the Shabbat’

0
Her personal memoir includes her advice for escaping trouble relationships.
History

On This Gay Day | Leo Varadkar becomes Taoiseach in Ireland

0
Leo Varadkar became the fourth gay head of government...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

ILGA World report highlights global opposition to LGBTI+ rights

0
The Laws of Us report documents legal developments across the 193 UN member states that have affected our communities between January 2023 and April 2024.
Culture

‘Ladies in Black’ takes us back to a different time in Australia

0
It's the second screen adaptation of Madeliine St John's novel.
Culture

Dr Sara Glass shares her journey in ‘Kissing Girls on the Shabbat’

0
Her personal memoir includes her advice for escaping trouble relationships.
History

On This Gay Day | Leo Varadkar becomes Taoiseach in Ireland

0
Leo Varadkar became the fourth gay head of government...
Community

Professor Lisa Harvey-Smith is the new CEO of Out for Australia

0
The esteemed scientist will lead to organisation into a new era.

ILGA World report highlights global opposition to LGBTI+ rights

Leigh Andrew Hill -
The Laws of Us report documents legal developments across the 193 UN member states that have affected our communities between January 2023 and April 2024.
Read more

‘Ladies in Black’ takes us back to a different time in Australia

Graeme Watson -
It's the second screen adaptation of Madeliine St John's novel.
Read more

Dr Sara Glass shares her journey in ‘Kissing Girls on the Shabbat’

Graeme Watson -
Her personal memoir includes her advice for escaping trouble relationships.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture