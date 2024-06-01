‘Selling Sunset’ star Chrishell Stause joins ‘Neighbours’

Real estate reality star and LGBTIQA+ advocate Chrishell Stause is making an appearance on Ramsay Street later this year.

Chrishell made her name on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, a reality series about the lucrative and dramatic world of real estate in Los Angeles, California.

Over the course of the series, Chrishell came out as a member of the LGBTIQA+ community. It was also revealed she was in a relationship with Australia’s own music star, G-Flip. The pair are now married.

Now, Chrishell is returning to her acting roots on Neighbours, due to begin filming in Erinsborough this July.

Chrishell made her start on TV in soap operas All My Children, The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives.

“I am honoured and excited to join such a beloved and iconic show!” Chrishell said of her casting.

“Coming from the world of soaps in the US, it’s back to my first love in the entertainment industry. They pitched me an idea for a character, and I was immediately excited to figure out a way to make it happen. Ramsay Street here I come!”

Chrishell will play Yasmine Shields, a glamorous and successful business women in pursuit of an exciting work opportunity.

Yasmine is set to make her debut in late 2024.

Image: Reuben Moore