Senator Louise Pratt signs off with inspiring Valedictorian speech

Labor senator Louise Pratt has closed off her parliamentary career delivering her Valedictorian speech, delivering a reflection of her time in politics and hope for the future.

“I’ve seen how we need to face the critical need to break down barriers that make us see the needs of others as strangers unaligned to our own interests.

- Advertisement -

“When we see someone who doesn’t look like us, sound like us, act like us or love like us, our first instinct is often rooted in fear or judgement.” Senator Pratt said, noting that the big issues she’s dealt with her parliamentary career have required politicians to see the lives of others.

“I have witnessed this throughout my parliamentary career, from the struggle for marriage equality to the recognition of First Nations voices, the fight for transgender rights and the protection of vulnerable Australians from predatory systems like robodebt.

“In each case, progress only happened when we stopped seeing strangers and started seeing people.” Senator Pratt said on Wednesday.

The long-serving Western Australian senator made a bold statement dressing in the colours of the Lesbian flag, and spoke about her advocacy for her LGBTIQA+ community and other issues close to her heart.

For her final speech Senator Pratt reflected on Paul Keating’s historic Redfern Speech and recognition of Indigenous Australians, marriage equality, employment law, Australia’s manufacturing sector and social security.

Reflecting on Australia’s long journey to marriage equality Senator Pratt said she hoped young queer Australians would see there was a place for them in politics and in the parliament.

“The journey to marriage equality was long and deeply personal, as it was for others of us in the chamber, but I was so proud to walk that path alongside so many Australians who demanded fairness and dignity.

“I hope that my time in this place has shown young queer, LGBTIQ+ Australians that there is a place for them in politics and in shaping our country’s future.”

Senator Louise Pratt

Continuing with a theme of recognising others, Senator Pratt highlighted Australia’s response to HIV.

“The success of Australia’s response to HIV has always meant not treating those affected with stigma or discrimination. Our progress on marriage equality came when Australians recognised that our relationships and families have the same qualities as any other— love, kindness and support.”

“As I leave the Senate, I reflect on what this journey has taught me about the connection between recognition and action, and recognition isn’t just an abstract concept; it demands action. Some of the highlights we’ve seen in this place relate to child migrants, institutional child abuse, the apology to stolen generations and veteran suicide.

“These are all issues we recognise that we have to respond deeply to. In this context, I’m proud to have stood firmly on the side of transgender rights, sex workers, people living with HIV, vulnerable children, traditional owners and many other people throughout my career, recognising that social and economic exclusion means you need to take action and that taking action doesn’t benefit the few; it benefits us all.”

Thanks were also given to Senator Pratt’s son Jasper, wife Bec Misich and co-parents Stephen Dawson and Dennis Liddelow.

Senator Pratt announced last year that she would not be seeking re-election in 2025. She has spent most of her life in politics starting with her time in student politics in the 1990s.

After becoming involved in politics at the University of Western Australia, Pratt was elected as the state education officer for the National Union of Students in 1994. After she left university she was the spokesperson for Gay and Lesbian Equality (GALE), a prominent activist group at a time when Western Australia still had restrictive laws for same-sex relationships.

After working for several Labor MPs including Jim McGinty, Geoff Gallop and Carmen Lawrence, Paratt was elected to the Western Australian Legislative Council in 2001 where she became the youngest person to serve in chamber.

During her time in the state parliament Pratt was a driving force pushing for gay and lesbian law reform, and in 2002 significant changes to laws regarding the age of consent, adoption and discussion of homosexuality in schools were changed. She was re-elected in 2005.

In 2007 she made the switch to federal parliament in 2007. During her time in federal parliament she worked on a wide range of issues including pushing for marriage equality.

At the 2013 federal election Senator Pratt was narrowly elected, but after it came to light that the Australian Electoral Commission had lost some votes the poll was run for a second time. On the second vote Senator Pratt didn’t get enough votes to be returned.

Before being re-elected at the 2016 election Senator Pratt worked for Western Australia’s peak body for housing and homelessness.

Senator Penny Wong

Senator Penny Wong said Senator Pratt was a rare person in the Australian senate, noting her strong commitment to social causes, but also her amazing sense of humour.

“Louise is one of those people who leave this place with as much commitment to principle as they arrived

with and with as much optimism as they arrived with, which is not always the case. Louise, your service has been marked by dedication to key causes and campaigns.

“Louise Pratt has always been an activist politician in the true sense of that term, pushing the boundaries for change. Through her service, she has sought to amplify the concerns of, address the needs of and, most importantly, bear witness to the perspective and experience of those who are marginalised. We saw that again tonight.”

Senator Wong described Senator Pratt as someone who had driven the marriage equality agenda forward while also being a champion for a wide range of issues that effect many people in society.