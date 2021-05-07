Set your alarm for Disco Nap as Connections reopens tonight



Connections Nightclub are back in business this evening as restrictions begin to ease up here on the west coast.

Connies will be reopening at midnight tonight for Disco Nap and the team are rested and ready for everybody to return to the dancefloor.

Wake up your hibernating dance moves, have a stretch on the terrace and catch up with your favourite party pals after a few weeks behind masks.

Tickets are being sold in line with the club’s Phase Four COVID Management Plan, so be sure to grab a ticket and arrive on time to avoid any disappointment. You can even grab a priority pass to ensure your place at the front of the line!

Disco Nap is kicking off from midnight until 5am. For tickets and more info head to Eventbrite.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.