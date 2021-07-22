‘Sex Education’ is returning, mark 17th September in your diary

Netflix has announced the third season of Sex Education will be available in Australia from 17th September 2021.

A new promotional clip for the popular series has been posted. There’s a lot of changes going on Moordale Secondary, as new Principal Hope takes over.

Here’s how the new season is described; “It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes, and much more of Madam Groff.”

Take a look at the latest promo clip.

Sex Education isn’t star Asa Butterfields only Netflix project, the streaming giant has just snapped up the rights to a new horror film her stars in.

CURS>R features Butterfield alongside Iola Evans from The 100, Eddie Marsan and Nightmare on Elm Street star Robert Englund. The film recently finished it’s shoot in the United Kingdom.

OIP Staff

