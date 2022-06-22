‘Sex Education’ team announce cast of new series ‘Ten Pound Poms’

Stan, along with Sex Education production team Eleven, have revealed the cast of their upcoming series Ten Pound Poms.

Brassic and Our Girl star Michelle Keegan is set to lead the co-production between Stan and the BBC, which follows a group of Brits as they leave dreary post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-altering adventure on the other side of the world.

For only a tenner, they have been promised a better house, better job prospects and a better quality of life by the sea in sun-soaked Australia. But life down under isn’t exactly the idyllic dream the new arrivals have been promised.

Struggling with their new identity as immigrants, Ten Pound Poms follows their triumphs and pitfalls as they adapt to a new life in a new country far from Britain and familiarity.

The cast also includes Faye Marsay (Game of Thrones, Black Mirror) and Warren Brown (The Responder, Luther), alongside Australian actors Rob Collins (Mystery Road, Firebite), Leon Ford (Elvis, The Light Between Oceans), Declan Coyle (Long Black, Life of Jess), David Field (Shantaram, Preacher), Stephen Curry (Hounds of Love, The Castle), Hattie Hook (Savage River, Of An Age), Finn Treacy (The Portable Door, Young Rock) and Emma Hamilton (The Tudors, Mr Selfridge).

Ten Pound Poms is directed by Jamie Stone and Australia’s Ana Kokkinos, director of the queer Australian cult classic Head On.

