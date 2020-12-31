Shabba Doo, the King of street dance, dies aged 65

Choreographer, actor and dancer Adolfo ‘Shabba Doo’ Quinones has passed away aged 65, no cause of death has been given but the performer had recently been battling a cold that was not COVID-19.

Professionally known as Shabba Doo, he was a dancer on the TV show Sould Train in the early 1970’s, as a sixteen year old he would hitch hike to the studio to be part of the program.

He gained fame as part of the Lockers crew that popularised the locking style of street dance. He would go on to appear in the films Breakin’ and Breakin 2: Electric Boogalloo, and also appeared in the 1990 film Lambada.

As a choreographer he created the dance sequences for Lionel Ritchie’s massive hit All Night Long in which he also appeared in the video. In 1984 he appeared in the video for Chakka Khan’s song I Feel For You. He was also a featured dancer and choreographer on Madonna’s Who’s That Girl? 1987 world tour.

Take a look at this clip where legendary singer Martha Wash chats to Shabba Doo about his career.

